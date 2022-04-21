The leader in terms of the level of tax burden in Russia at the end of 2021 is the education sector. The fiscal burden of this industry is 61.4% of revenue, according to a study by the FinExpertiza audit and consulting network, which Izvestia has at its disposal.

Such a high share is due to the prevalence of state educational institutions and insignificant cash flow relative to other industries, the experts explained.

On the second line – mining companies. They transferred 40.7% of their total revenue to the treasury. Moreover, separately for enterprises in the oil and gas sector, this figure was 57%.

In general, against the backdrop of rising prices for raw materials, the extractive industry provided more than a third of all tax revenues to the budget (35.5%) and is the undisputed leader in this indicator. The load on the sector has almost returned to the pre-Covid level of 2019 – then it was 41.4%.

The third position was occupied by the field of culture, sports and entertainment. Their tax burden is estimated at 25.5%.

Next are real estate transactions (22.2%), administrative activities (18.9%). This includes equipment rental, building maintenance, security, business support, call center operations, and other business support services.

In sixth place is the sphere of information and communication (15%), in seventh is professional, scientific and technical activities (13.3%), in eighth is construction (10.7%).

Read more in the exclusive Izvestia article:

“Fiscal checkpoint: industries with the highest tax burden have been named”