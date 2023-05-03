Beer called the most harmful drink for erectile function and libido in an interview with “Gazeta.Ru” head of the Men’s Health Center “Nova Clinic”, urologist-andrologist Huseyin Sadykov.

He called the popular belief that alcoholic beverages can increase a man’s sexual desire and improve erection a delusion. According to him, libido in such a situation may increase in the first minutes after drinking alcohol against the background of general euphoria, but the sexual intercourse itself in a state of intoxication will be unstable.

The expert warned that excessive consumption of beer provokes hormonal imbalance in men due to the high content of phytohormones in it, similar in structure to estrogen. This alcoholic drink provokes an imbalance of testosterone and estrogen, which leads to the development of abdominal and general obesity, hypercholesterolemia, hypogonadism, and insulin resistance. All the diseases listed by the doctor directly affect erectile function.

In addition, erectile dysfunction and other sexual disorders cause metabolic and hormonal disorders, as well as vascular pathologies that occur with the systematic use of beer.

