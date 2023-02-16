Dermatologist Gendler: quitting smoking will help to avoid premature aging

Avoiding premature aging can help avoid smoking and following basic skin care rules, explained dermatologist Ellen Gendler. About it informs edition of the Daily Mail.

“If you were stupid enough to start smoking before you were 30, now is your chance to quit. This habit has a terrible effect on every organ of the body, including the skin,” warned Gendler.

Another anti-aging tip is to always use an SPF cream. A dermatologist called sunscreen one of the most overlooked steps in skin care, but it can help delay the appearance of unwanted pigmentation and reduce the risk of skin cancer. She recommended choosing mineral-based facial products with a high content of zinc oxide.

Gendler also suggested that at the age of 30, cosmetics with retinoids be included in home care. Creams and serums with this ingredient help smooth out wrinkles and are considered among the most effective for preventing the first signs of aging.

The last recommendation from a dermatologist is to always wear sunglasses when outdoors. According to her, ultraviolet rays negatively affect not only the skin, but also the eyes, which can cause early cataracts.

