Somnologist Breus called bananas natural sleeping pills

Somnologist, MD Michael Breus and sleep expert Rob Hobson talked about the fruit, the inclusion of which in the diet improves sleep. His words leads Huffpost edition.

The doctor stated that there are several factors that affect the quality of a night’s rest, and one of them is intestinal health. Eating bananas as an evening snack will help improve his work, and at the same time get rid of sleep problems.

According to Breus, this fruit is not in vain called a natural sleeping pill. It contains a large amount of magnesium, which helps the nervous system fight stress and inhibits excessive excitation of nerve cells.

In solidarity with Breus and sleep expert Hobson, who stressed that with problems with falling asleep, it is important to ensure that the diet is balanced. In addition to bananas, he recommended other magnesium-rich foods such as green leafy vegetables, lentils, nuts and seeds.

