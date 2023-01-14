One of the meteorological actors that will bring about the arrival of winter in Spain already has a name. The storm located to the south of the British Isles which, together with an anticyclone to the west of the Azores, will create a corridor of winds through which successive masses of cold air will pour, has intensified in recent hours, for which it has been baptized this saturday fine by the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet). The agency is part of the South-West Europe storm naming group, along with Portugal, France, Belgium and Luxembourg. The name of the expected list that has corresponded to you in alphabetical order is finepronounced finn, a Dutch female name, diminutive of Jozefien or Adolphine. This is the sixth named storm of the season, and its associated fronts will give rise, between Monday and Thursday, to an important storm of wind ―reason for which it has a name―, rough seas, rain and snow from Sunday that will affect the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands, especially the northern half of the peninsula.

The Aemet expects waves of six to eight meters, wind gusts of more than 80 kilometers per hour and, especially from Wednesday, snowfall at low levels, the lowest at 400 meters in large areas of the northern half of the peninsula. There will also be a general drop in temperatures in two batches, one on Monday and the other on Wednesday, because the water and the wind that fine the cold and humidity of successive air masses coming from high latitudes are added.

As explained by the Aemet in the last update of the notice due to the stormon the afternoon of this Saturday, the worst will come from Monday, when “the interaction of the powerful anticyclone, together with the deepening of finewill give rise to the intensification of the maritime, wind and snow storm that will affect a good part of the northern half of the peninsula and that will continue for a good part of next week.

This situation will favor on Tuesday the irruption through the peninsular northwest of “an air mass of maritime-polar origin [el adjetivo “polar” de la masa no indica en términos meteorológicos que provenga directamente del Polo, en este caso sería denominada “ártica”, sino de latitudes más altas que las de España, y “marítimo” se refiere a que es húmeda y procede del Atlántico norte]which will be extended in subsequent days to the rest of the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands.

The dough is very cold, so it will cause a sharp drop in temperature. Intense winds from the northwest and widespread precipitation are expected which, due to the drop in temperatures, will be in the form of snow at levels that can drop below 500 meters with the possible irruption of a second mass, this one of arctic origin, del Polo, throughout Wednesday.

Thus, on Monday, the arrival of a front associated with the storm, together with retention by the northwest wind in the far north, will give rise to rainfall in this area, which will spread to the rest of the northern third of the peninsula. The rains will be persistent in large areas of the extreme northwest. It will snow in the Cantabrian mountain range and in the north of the Iberian system above 900 meters, and in the Pyrenees the level will be above 700. At the beginning of the day, the gusts of wind will begin to be very strong in the north and northwest of Galicia and will spread over the hours to the entire northern half, to the interior of the eastern half of the peninsula and to the Balearic Islands.

The strong winds will also give rise to rough seas throughout the day in the Cantabrian area, with winds that can occasionally exceed 80 kilometers per hour and waves of between six and eight meters. As the strong winds advance towards the southeast, the maritime storm will also affect the Mediterranean area, especially the southeastern coasts.

On Tuesday, it will rain almost everywhere throughout the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands, although in the peninsular Mediterranean area the rains are less likely than in the rest. The snow level will drop to 600-700 meters in the northern half of the peninsula. During this day the very strong gusts of wind will continue, although they will subside at the end of the day.

As of Wednesday, although this prediction has a high degree of uncertainty, this winter episode is expected to continue, with a marked and general drop in temperatures, which will cause an even greater drop in the snow level. There will be snowfall above 400 meters in large areas of the northern half of the peninsula and above 600-700 meters in the southeast. The Aemet warning ends on Thursday, and although the low temperatures are likely to continue, the rainfall is expected to subside and be limited to the northern third of the peninsula.