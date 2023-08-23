Expert Dandykin: the ship of the Black Sea Fleet “Cyclone” will be able to destroy surface drones

Project 22800 Karakurt small missile ship (RTO) “Cyclone”, which carries Caliber cruise missiles, will be able to hit surface drones during a special military operation. Ship features named military expert, captain of the first rank Vasily Dandykin in an interview with NEWS.ru.

“This is a third-rank warship, the Karakurt project, this is the first Karakurt ship in the Black Sea Fleet, built at the Kerch Shipyard. This factory produces a ship for the first time in 25 years, if not more. It carries eight Caliber missiles, it has powerful air defense in the form of a naval version of the Pantsir-M, an anti-aircraft missile artillery system that can shoot down drones and air targets,” he said.

Dandykin suggested that RTOs could be used during a special operation to launch Caliber missiles, as well as to fight surface drones with the help of Cyclone airborne weapons. He noted that the ship’s arsenal includes large-caliber machine guns.

At the end of July, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced that in 2023, three RTOs of project 22800 were planned to be accepted into the Russian Navy (Navy). Two more ships of this project will be put into operation in 2024.

In the same month, it became known that the RTO “Cyclone” became part of the Russian Navy. The solemn ceremony of admission to the fleet took place at the shipyard named after B. E. Butoma.