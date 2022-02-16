Professor of the Gamaleya Center Anatoly Altshtein called the feature of antibodies to the omicron strain of coronavirus. He talked about it in a radio interview. Sputnik.

According to the professor, the antibodies that are produced to “omicron” are not able to completely neutralize other strains of coronavirus.

“Now there is evidence that neutralizing antibodies that are produced in response to Omicron neutralize previous strains rather poorly. We still have Delta, the rest play almost no role in the development of this epidemic, ”Altshtein explained.

He added that not only antibodies provide the immune defense of the body, there is also cellular immunity. “Therefore, we cannot say that people who have been ill with Omicron are not at all immune to other variants of coronavirus, there are simply no such data,” the professor concluded.

Related materials:

Earlier, general practitioner Irina Gubanova said that post-COVID syndrome can develop regardless of the severity of COVID-19, manifest itself with a wide variety of symptoms and cause various complications. Patients recovering from COVID-19 often experience muscle weakness or pain.