Notable visitors to the capital’s first public library named in the Moscow: History of Moscow group of the VKontakte social network.

“Great figures such as [поэты] Alexander Pushkin and Vasily Zhukovsky, [прозаик] Nikolay Gogol. By the way, in the same library sat [писатель] Leo Tolstoy when he was working on “War and Peace”

According to the channel’s administrators, the library was located on Myasnitskaya Street, in the house of a retired colonel and archaeologist Alexander Chertkov. Then it was called: “The General Library of Russia, or books for the study of our fatherland in all respects and details.”

Previously, the history of the Moscow library in the building of the 17th century was revealed. We are talking about the reading room named after I.S. Turgenev on Turgenevskaya Square, founded in 1884 by businesswoman and philanthropist Varvara Morozova.