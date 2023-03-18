Districts of old Moscow with the cheapest secondary housing since the beginning of 2023 calls RBC with reference to analysts of the real estate agency Est-a-Tet.

Prices fell most noticeably in the Tagansky district. In the first days of January, the average cost of a “square” here was 521.4 thousand rubles, and by the beginning of March it had fallen by 2.3 percent, to 509.6 thousand rubles.

In second place in the ranking is the Pokrovskoye-Streshnevo district, where the price per square meter fell by 2.1 percent – from 370.9 to 363.3 thousand rubles, the third – Gagarinsky district (minus two percent, from 452 to 443.1 thousand rubles). ).

The top five also included Danilovsky and Akademichesky districts, where prices for “secondary” properties fell by 1.9 percent.

Earlier, the cost of the cheapest luxury apartment in Moscow was named by Metrium analysts.