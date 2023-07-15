The cheapest standard-class new buildings in the capital are sold in ZAO and ZelAO, where the average cost of a lot is 5.1 million rubles. Analysts at NDV Supermarket Real Estate told Izvestia about this.

The cheapest comfort-class new buildings are sold in ZelAO, where the average lot price is 8.6 million rubles, experts said. According to analysts, the average cost of a lot of apartments in the mass segment in Moscow is 13.3 million rubles: in the comfort class – 13.4 million rubles. (+3.5% per month, -0.7% per year), in the standard class – 7.7 million rubles. (-7.4% per month, +4.7% per year).

Also, experts said that the largest decrease in the average price of comfort-class apartments for the year is observed in the North-East and South Administrative Districts. In the North-Eastern Administrative District, the cost decreased by 17% and amounted to 12.8 million rubles, in the South Administrative District — by 10.1% to 12.7 million rubles. In VAO, the average cost of a lot decreased by 6.6%, from 12.4 million rubles. up to 11.7 million rubles. In the standard class, the average cost of apartments decreased most of all in CJSC – by 10.3% to 5.1 million rubles, analysts added.

“The decrease in the average price of apartments for the year in some districts in the primary market of the capital occurs for several reasons. The main one is the release of new projects and volumes at starting prices. The implementation of some projects is also coming to an end, which affects the price reduction. At the same time, a decrease in the average budget does not indicate the illiquidity and lack of demand for a particular project or location. This is a completely market-based sales mechanism,” said Elena Chegodaeva, head of the analytics and consulting department at NDV Supermarket Real Estate.

Earlier, on July 10, analysts at NDV Supermarket Nedvizhimosti told Izvestia that in June 2023, 11,742 equity participation agreements (DDUs) were registered in the Moscow region, which is 5.6% more than in May, and 43 .5% of last year’s figures. The highest growth in sales of apartments in new buildings over the month was observed in the Moscow Region — by 8.7% (+33.8% per year), in Old Moscow — by 5.0% (+43.4%), in New Moscow — by 0.4% (+76.5%).