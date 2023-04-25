Est-a-Tet: secondary housing in Old Moscow fell the most in the Rogovskoye settlement

For the first quarter of 2023, among the districts of New Moscow, secondary housing fell the most in the Rogovskoye settlement. This is reported RBC with reference to data from the Est-a-Tet agency.

In Rogovskoye, a square meter began to cost 20.3 percent less compared to the same period in 2022. The cost reached 108.5 thousand rubles. The settlement of Mosrentgen, where the negative dynamics reached 12.1 percent, was also named the area with cheaper “secondary” housing. A similar decrease in prices was noticed in Mikhailovo-Yartsevsky. Top-3 of the list was closed by Troitsk, where the average price per square meter fell by 8.9 percent.

At the same time, over the year, a rise in price was recorded only in the settlement of Voronovskoye, where secondary housing began to cost more by 9.8 percent. At the same time, on average, objects in New Moscow began to cost 3.4 percent less.

Earlier, experts from the NDV Supermarket Real Estate agency found out that in the first quarter of 2023, among the districts of Old Moscow, the largest increase in the supply of new buildings, excluding the elite segment, was observed in Yuzhny Butovo.