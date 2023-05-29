“NDV Supermarket Real Estate”: housing prices have risen sharply in the Akademichesky district of Moscow

Since the beginning of 2023, prices for primary housing have grown the most in the Akademichesky district of Moscow – by 31.3 percent, to 503.2 thousand rubles per square meter. Locations within the old boundaries of the capital with a sharp rise in the price of new buildings were named by analysts of the NDV Supermarket Real Estate agency in their study, writes RBC.

In second place was the Yakimanka district – there the average cost of a “square” housing under construction increased by 24.5 percent, to 704.5 thousand rubles. The third place was taken by the Ramenki district, where the figure increased by 21.5 percent, to 651.7 thousand rubles. The top five also included Sokol districts (plus 14.3 percent, up to 559.9 thousand rubles per square meter) and Nekrasovka (plus 12.6 percent, up to 175.4 thousand rubles per square meter).

“The leadership of the Akademichesky district is explained by the increase in prices in one large project. In the areas of Yakimanka and Ramenki, the increase in the average price of a “square” is associated with an increase in construction readiness. Prices in the Sokol district were affected by the project, which was introduced from the beginning of the year, and in Nekrasovka the price of a “square” increased as a result of a change in the supply structure, ”explained Elena Mishchenko, head of the urban real estate department at NDV Real Estate Supermarket.

Earlier, the Russians were told that in the near future one should not expect a decrease in prices for new buildings. However, in the medium term, according to experts, prices may rise by 5-7 percent due to an increase in the proportion of hulls at high stages of readiness. The specialists also admit that sales rates will remain at the level of January-April.