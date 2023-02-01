Intermark Real Estate: Petrogradsky turned out to be the most expensive area in St. Petersburg

The area of ​​St. Petersburg with the most expensive rental housing turned out to be Petrogradsky. This was reported to Lente.ru by analysts from the elite real estate agency Intermark Real Estate.

According to experts, in January 2023, the average rental rate in the Petrogradsky District was set at 193,000 rubles per month. In the same location, the highest rate per square meter was observed – 1.4 thousand rubles per month.

The average rental price of a high-budget facility in St. Petersburg in January this year amounted to 170,000 rubles a month, which is three percent higher than in December. At the same time, in real transactions, the price for renting an apartment in the premium segment amounted to 155 thousand rubles per month. Relative to the previous month, the negative dynamics was estimated at four percent.

The greatest demand among buyers was used by objects with a footage of 136 “squares”, the same was the average area of ​​elite apartments offered for rent in the city. Experts noted that the main share of the high-budget rental market falls on two districts of St. Petersburg – Petrogradsky and Central, where 75 percent of apartments in the market for this type of housing are rented and where 78 percent of the total demand is concentrated.

“The elite residential rental market in St. Petersburg is very balanced. We observe equally directed vectors of interests of owners and tenants. Supply and demand coincide in terms of the popularity of districts, housing and areas. In contrast to the Moscow elite rental market, in St. Petersburg the price expectations of tenants are very close in terms of budgets to the expectations of owners. Such a balance between market players creates good prospects for its development,” explained Elena Kulikova, Director of the Intermark Real Estate Leasing Department.

In January, analysts at Apple Real Estate came to the conclusion that discounts on renting luxury apartments in Moscow had reached one million rubles. According to them, discounts from 500 thousand to one million rubles are considered cumulative, as they are provided by owners whose objects have been on display for more than six months.