The cheapest secondary housing in Moscow is sold in the Molzhaninovsky district (SAO). The average cost of an apartment in this location is only 2.3 million rubles, Avito Real Estate analysts told Izvestia.

“The low price is explained by the small average size of apartments – 64% of the total supply here is made up of compact studios, which is not typical for the Moscow market. For comparison, the average share of apartments of this format in the capital in May 2023 was slightly more than 24%,” the experts explained.

According to experts, the second place among the most budgetary locations in terms of the cost of objects in the secondary market is the Novogireevo district (VAO) with an average price per object of 3.7 million rubles.

“Veshnyaki (VAO, 4.2 million rubles), Chertanovo Central (YuAO, 4.4 million rubles) and Northern Tushino (SZAO, 4.5 million rubles) also got into the top 5,” analysts said.

The experts also revealed that when recalculated by the cost per square meter, the top 5 districts with the most affordable housing on the secondary market include Otradnoye (193 thousand rubles per sq. m), Chertanovo Yuzhnoye, Kosino-Ukhtomsky district (both 194 thousand rubles per 1 sq. m), Printers (197 thousand rubles per 1 sq. m) and Kapotnya (213 thousand rubles per 1 sq. m).

The most expensive apartments on the secondary market are located in the districts of the Central Administrative District, analysts said.

According to experts, in Khamovniki the average cost of an object is 140 million rubles (941 thousand rubles per 1 sq. m), in the Arbat district – 89.5 million rubles (806 thousand rubles per 1 sq. m), in Yakimanka – 86 million rubles (672 thousand rubles per 1 sq. m), in Tverskoy – 55 million rubles (524 thousand rubles per 1 sq. m), in Zamoskvorechye – 52 million rubles (605 thousand rubles per 1 sq. m).

At the same time, according to analysts, the average cost of an apartment in the secondary market of Moscow in May 2023 amounted to 12.2 million rubles.

Studios could be purchased for an average of 4.2 million rubles, one-room apartments – for 10.2 million rubles, two-room apartments – for 14.5 million rubles, three-room apartments – for 21.5 million rubles, objects with four rooms or more – for 79 5 million rubles, experts said.

“Now the real estate market of the capital is in balance. Since the beginning of the year, prices have remained virtually unchanged (a decrease of 1%), demand generally fluctuates seasonally, and supply is also stable (+3% by 2022). The buyer is not in a hurry, as it was in 2020-2021 – he can choose housing among a larger number of options than in 2021. But at the same time, sellers are no longer ready to provide generous discounts, as they were in the fall of last year – the usual bargaining has returned to the traditional 3-5% of the value of the object, ”said Sergey Khakhulin, head of secondary and suburban real estate at Avito Real Estate.

Earlier, on June 12, analysts at NDV Supermarket Real Estate told Izvestia that a record increase in supply in new buildings in Moscow was observed in small-format apartments. Thus, over the year, the number of studios increased by 50.2%, to 5.4 thousand objects, the volume of supply of one-room apartments increased by 48.4%, to 2.3 thousand, two-room apartments of the euro format – by 45.6%, to 6.8 thousand

On March 29, IC Rosgosstrakh told Izvestia what kind of apartments Russians dream of. Thus, 48% of respondents said they want real estate in an elite residential complex, 28% – in a high-quality new building, and 10% – in a historic building.