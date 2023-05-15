Dermatologist Lukasheva: worsening skin condition may be a sign of hormone imbalance

Excessive oiliness and persistent acne, combined with hair loss and brittle nails, can be a sign of hormone imbalance and a number of other serious diseases. The main ailments that affect the state of the epidermis are the candidate of medical sciences, dermatologist of the Semeynaya clinic network, Natalya Lukasheva, in an interview with Lenta.ru.

According to Lukasheva, dryness, a gray skin tone, a persistent deterioration in her condition may indicate problems with the thyroid gland, and a symptom of latent diabetes is darkening of the skin on the back of the neck, axillary and inguinal folds. In turn, first transient and then persistent reddening of the face, accompanied by the appearance of a vascular network, can be a symptom rosaceaand evidence of problems in the work of the endocrine, cardiovascular or digestive systems, the doctor explained.

Paleness, dryness, thickening, peeling, and often itching are nonspecific signs of skin changes in patients with chronic kidney or liver disease. These symptoms are often combined with the development of hyperpigmentation, and are also accompanied by thinning of the hair and nails. In addition, with liver diseases, yellowing of the skin and mucous membranes is noted.

In some cases, the sudden rapid appearance on the body of multiple fast-growing seborrheic keratomas – grayish-yellow spots and plaques – is characteristic of colon cancer (Leser-Trela ​​syndrome), the dermatologist continued. At the same time, itching of the skin can occur with diabetes or allergies.

In addition, as noted by Lukasheva, the condition of the skin is always reflected in a lack of nutrients. In particular, with a protein deficiency, it becomes dry, inelastic, hyperpigmentation may occur, and hair will begin to fall out. Also, one of the reasons for increased diffuse hair loss, slowing down their growth may be a lack of iron, zinc, copper in the body.

If small-point hemorrhages (purpura) or bruises begin to appear on the skin, it is urgent to check the level of vitamin K. Among other reasons for such changes in the skin, thrombocytopenia may be a decrease in the number of platelets in the blood. At the same time, the clinical manifestations of B6 deficiency are characterized by rashes that have a strong resemblance to seborrheic dermatitis (redness, peeling) in the face, scalp, neck, shoulders, buttocks and perineum.

