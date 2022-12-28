Relationship expert Germani: Sometimes they start romances to get revenge on an ex-partner

Some people are afraid of loneliness and start new romances to get back at their ex, relationship expert Alexis Germani said. In an interview with Bustle, she and her colleague Jennifer Hurwitz called difficulties in relationships with people who have recently experienced a breakup.

Relationship experts assure that most people take time to recover from the end of the novel. Many take a moment to reflect on their experience before throwing themselves into the arms of a new lover. However, there are those who do not need months for tears and soul-searching. Such people start a relationship literally the day after breaking up with a previous partner. There is a lot to consider before committing to a relationship with such a person, Germani warned.

If someone immediately after one relationship is trying to build new ones, it is worth considering. Always in relationship people are often afraid of being alone and may use a new partner as a crutch to lean on. See also Baby girl born with 6 cm tail covered in hair: "Very rare event" Alexis Germanirelationship expert

Germani is sure that sometimes a potential partner may seek to enter into a new relationship in order to hurt their ex. “If you are planning to date someone who has just been cheated on or who is coming out of a toxic situation, run! This person needs time to heal,” she insists.

Relationship expert and dating coach Jennifer Hurwitz agrees. “It takes some time to think about your role in the breakup. If your partner scolds his former passion – this is another sign of an unhealthy situation, ”she commented.

Even if their former partner is guilty of cheating or emotional abuse, the desire to quickly start a new romance indicates that the person has not fully recovered from the traumatic experience, Hurwitz concluded.

