Voenkor Kots: in the second year of the NWO, Russia began to fight against the NATO army

War correspondent Andrei Kots in a conversation with Ura.ru named the main difficulties for the Russian military in the zone of the special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine. According to him, in the first year of the NMD, military operations were conducted, in fact, with an enemy from the post-Soviet state, and now the war is being waged against the NATO army and Western equipment.

He noted that initially the enemy of the Russian soldiers was another army of the post-Soviet state, conducting military operations with Soviet equipment, whose commanders were officers who had passed the military schools of the USSR. Kots added that at the same time, Russia is literally forced to fight with NATO troops, which gave Kyiv weapons, intelligence and commanders, and also provided the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) with the opportunity to be trained in European countries.

The military commissar believes that in 2023 a turning point should occur either in the direction of the Russian military, or in the direction of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He clarified that this would depend on whether the Russian soldiers manage to hold the erected defense lines. At the same time, Kots expressed confidence that the military conflict would end with peaceful negotiations.

Earlier it became known that near Kupyansk, an assault group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) was blown up at a “mine barrier”. The video was published by the Telegram channel “Military officers of the Russian Spring”.