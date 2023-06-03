Voenkor Matyushin: in the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian military must withstand the first blow

Retired Senior Lieutenant of the People’s Militia of the Donetsk People’s Republic (NM DPR), military correspondent Alexander Matyushin in a conversation with Ura.ru named the main difficulties for the Russian military in the event of a counteroffensive by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). According to him, in this case it will be necessary to determine the place of the main strike and withstand it.

“There will be difficulties – to withstand the blows of the counteroffensive itself, the first blow, to determine the place of the main one and not allow the enemy to advance in auxiliary directions,” he said.

The expert specified that Russian fighters are currently building a second line of defense along the entire front line. He stressed that the reserves, which allow preventing the enemy from defeating the Russian army in the first hours of the offensive, are located in the rear, and therefore the military on the front line will need to take on a massive blow and withstand it.

Matyushin expressed confidence that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will use artillery and a large number of kamikaze drones to destroy Russian manpower, command posts and artillery points. The military commissar noted that Kyiv can strike the main blow in any direction, except for the central one.

Earlier, the head of the press center of the Yug group, Vadim Astafyev, said that Russian special forces units had destroyed a stronghold and four infantry groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.