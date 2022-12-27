Scientists have called the presence of a spouse and the absence of obesity factors of “successful” aging

Scientists from the University of Toronto have identified habits that become factors in “successful” aging, even in the presence of chronic diseases. The corresponding study, in which more than seven thousand people took part, was published in International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health.

The researchers assessed the participants’ physical well-being (ability to walk and self-care without assistance), their psychological and emotional state, social status, and overall health. Age, gender, level of education, lifestyle, diagnosed diseases and financial well-being were also taken into account.

The results found that being female, having a higher income, having a spouse, not being obese, not smoking, and engaging in intense exercise are all associated with higher chances of “optimal” aging.

At the same time, active walking and light and moderate exercise did not reduce the risks associated with aging.

The authors of the study suggested that successful aging can be achieved through certain lifestyle habits.

Earlier, Swiss researchers from the Federal Polytechnic School of Lausanne found a way to reduce muscle aging. With aging, muscles accumulate proteins that are necessary for the conversion of fatty acids and amino acids into ceramides. Reducing excess ceramides can prevent age-related decline in muscle function.