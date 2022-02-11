The demand for secondary housing in Russia in 2021 increased by 14.5 percent. This is stated in the review of Rosreestr, which also names the regions of Moscow’s competitors, which overtook the capital in the number of transactions, reports RBC.

In total, 4.2 million transactions with secondary housing were registered in Russia. Of these, 273.3 thousand were in the Moscow region, and 271.5 thousand in the Krasnodar Territory. The capital was in third place with 171.1 thousand transactions. The top five regions with the highest demand for secondary real estate included the Sverdlovsk region (155 thousand) and the Republic of Tatarstan (135.3 thousand).

Moscow retained its leadership in terms of the number of transactions with new buildings. In total, 144,000 equity participation agreements (DDUs) were registered in the capital. Second place was taken by the Moscow region – there the number of transactions with new buildings reached 116.3 thousand. In third place was St. Petersburg (75.8 thousand), and the top five is closed by the Krasnodar Territory (70.7 thousand) and the Sverdlovsk Region (32.4 thousand). In total, in Russia in 2021, 898.6 thousand equity participation agreements (DDU) were registered in the capital – this figure is 17 percent more than in 2020.

The number of mortgage transactions in 2021 was 9.5 percent higher than in 2020. In Russia, 3.8 million transactions were registered, and most actively loans for the purchase of housing were taken in the Moscow region, which accounted for 326.7 thousand transactions. In second place was Moscow, where 261,000 transactions were registered, and in third place was Krasnodar Territory (205,000 transactions). The top five in terms of mortgage demand also included St. Petersburg (183.6 thousand) and the Sverdlovsk region (153.5 thousand).

Earlier in January, experts named Moscow’s competitors in terms of rising prices for primary real estate: in 2022, Sochi, Krasnodar, Kaliningrad, Kazan and St. Petersburg can overtake the capital. According to the results of 2021, Moscow ranked 21st in terms of price increase per square meter in new buildings.