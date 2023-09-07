BelNovosti: laying tiles on your own can lead to material shortages

Self-layout of tiles in the bathroom can lead to a lack of material. This and other popular mistakes in the remodeling of this room were named by an expert in the field of design and interior Yulia Tychino, her words are quoted BelNovosti.

The specialist noted that in many salons, when buying a tile, the service for laying it out is provided free of charge – this helps to calculate the exact number of tiles and eliminate problems such as the lack of this building material or its extra consumption when cutting.

Another mistake that Tychino mentioned is mistakes when purchasing plumbing. The expert recalled that after leveling the walls and laying tiles, the dimensions of the room may change. For example, an opening that is designed to install a bath or shower can become narrower, as the walls can add up to three centimeters.

Another common mistake when renovating a bathroom is moving the toilet away from the sewer. Tychino warned that the farther it is located in relation to the sewer riser, the higher the likelihood of blockages and the appearance of an unpleasant odor. In addition, when moving the toilet, you will have to spend extra money on masking the pipes. The specialist also pointed out the importance of buying electrical appliances for the bathroom with an IP rating of at least IP44 – this option only provides splash protection. “The most reliable product is marked IP65,” she said.

In July, specialists from the Rabota.ru and Repair with SberServices services came to the conclusion that 13 percent of Russians regretted the repair they had begun over the past three years.