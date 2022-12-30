The largest decline in prices in the rental housing market in the fourth quarter of 2022 was recorded in cities such as Sochi, Sevastopol and Kaliningrad. Moscow is in fifth place in this rating, according to a study by the World of Apartments federal portal, the results of which are available RBC Real Estate.

“In the absence of growth in the economy and incomes of the population, rental rates cannot grow constantly – tenants are simply unable to pay the previous price and owners have to make concessions. We believe that next year we will see either an increase in rates below inflation, or, even more likely, a continued gradual decline in prices for renting apartments,” commented Pavel Lutsenko, General Director of World of Apartments on the situation on the real estate market.

Thus, the prices for rented housing decreased most noticeably in Sochi. One-room apartments fell in price by 14 percent – on average, up to 39.4 thousand rubles a month, two-room apartments – by 8.5 percent – up to 42.3 thousand rubles a month, three-room apartments – by 12.5 percent – up to 54.2 thousand rubles per month.

Sevastopol took the second place in the ranking. Here, rented “odnushki” decreased in price by 10.2 percent and began to be rented out for an average of 22 thousand rubles a month, three-room apartments fell in price by 10 percent – 28.6 thousand rubles, three-room apartments – by 11.1 percent – up to 29.6 thousand rubles. The third position was occupied by Kaliningrad, where one-room apartments fell in price to an average of 18.6 thousand rubles a month, two-room apartments – up to 23.1 thousand rubles, and three-room apartments – up to 29.6 thousand rubles a month.

Vladivostok took the fourth place in the rating. You can now rent a one-room apartment there for an average of 22.6 thousand rubles a month, a two-room apartment for 31.1 thousand rubles, and a three-room apartment for 40.5 thousand rubles. Moscow closed the top five, where one-room rented apartments lost 5.3 percent in price and began to cost 39.4 thousand rubles a month, two-room apartments fell in price by 4.2 percent – up to 51.3 thousand rubles, and three-room apartments lost 2. 5 percent and began to rent an average of 64.3 thousand rubles a month.

