In the first days of February, the green comet C / 2022 E3 (ZTF) will approach the Earth, which approaches the planet only once every 50 thousand years. It will be visible on the night and morning from February 1 to 2 – it is at this time that the celestial body will approach the planet at a distance of 42 million km. Analysts of Yandex Weather told Izvestia which residents of large cities in Russia will be able to see a comet flying over the earth.

The experts obtained these data on the basis of Meteum’s own technology. It turned out that the best visibility will be in the Siberian and Ural cities: Novosibirsk, Omsk, Barnaul, Irkutsk, Tomsk, Kemerovo and Novokuznetsk. It is in these cities that clear weather without precipitation is expected. The inhabitants of the Far East do not lag behind them – for example, the comet will be clearly visible in Khabarovsk and Vladivostok. Residents of Ufa and Naberezhnye Chelny will also be able to see the comet, where the weather will be clear.

Residents of Moscow and St. Petersburg were less fortunate with the weather. Rain and snow are expected in these cities on the night of February 1-2, so the sky will not be clearly visible.

“Usually, a comet, approaching the Sun, begins to melt, due to which a gaseous tail forms. It is he who will be able to see the inhabitants of most Siberian and Ural cities. The green comet will be especially visible outside the city in those regions where cloudless weather is expected. So, residents of some Russian cities will be very lucky: they will be able to see not only a small trace from a comet, but also a greenish glow with a tail,” commented Alexander Ganshin, head of the Yandex Weather service.

The day before, Alexander Perkhnyak, an employee of the Moscow Planetarium, head of the astronomical education sector, said that Muscovites will be able to observe the green comet before dawn on February 2. The expert clarified that it is best to observe the comet away from the city with a telescope or binoculars. The growing moon can become a significant obstacle, which is why the optimal time for observing the comet will be only the wee hours.

Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) was discovered on March 2, 2022. The closest approach to the Earth will be 42 million km. The celestial body has a green coma and a yellowish dust tail. Its period of revolution along the incoming trajectory is about 50 thousand years. Scientists believe that after the current arrival, it will be forever thrown out of the solar system.

On January 24, Boris Shustov, chairman of the expert group on space threats at the RAS Space Council, said that comet C / 2022 E3 (ZTF) turned green due to the gas that envelops it from molecules of cyanide or diatomic carbon.