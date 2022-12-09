Psychotherapist Lauren Consol said that any quarrel can be stopped with one question

Any quarrel and argument can be stopped with just one question, says family and marriage therapist Lauren Consol. About her methodology told edition of the Huffington Post.

According to Consol, before the fight becomes catastrophic, you need to ask your partner: “Did you even understand what I just said?” Often, during a strong quarrel or argument, a person misinterprets what is being said to him. This question will bring clarity, the specialist believes.

Consol added that it is useful even if there was no misunderstanding, as it provides an opportunity to slow down the development of events and solve the main problem – to stop arguing.

One of the subscribers of the Consol admitted that he began to argue with his wife less often after he began to tell her during the heat of emotions: “I hear and understand what you mean.”

