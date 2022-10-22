Factors capable of making a dog unhappy were named “Moslente” by the President of the Russian Cynological Federation Vladimir Golubev. According to him, the lack of praise can cause behavioral problems in a pet.

“A pet needs praise in order to understand how to behave in a given situation in order to please the owner. Praise creates predictability for the dog. As soon as you start constantly praising your pet for any little thing, you will see how the dog will begin to take the initiative and will try to demonstrate good behavior, ”he said.

The absence of firm rules can also affect the animal. For example, if a person first gives food to a dog from the table, and then scolds her for such a desire, the pet may begin to demonstrate undesirable behavior.

Threats, shouting and belated punishment also do not work, Golubev warned. These actions will only add stress to the dog, which can make his behavior worse. The pet needs clear, consistent explanations of what is required of him, through training and encouragement.

Inadequate walks or their complete absence, as well as life without toys, also make the dog unhappy, the dog handler added.

Earlier, Golubev spoke about the possibility of relieving stress by communicating with a pet.