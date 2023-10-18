Military expert Litovkin: Tor, Buk and S-400 air defense systems can shoot down ATACMS

Russian air defense systems, including Tor, Buk and S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems, can shoot down an American ATACMS (Army Tactical Missile System) ballistic missile. Missile-resistant systems named military expert, retired colonel Viktor Litovkin in a conversation with Izvestia.

“ATACMS missiles will not give Ukraine any advantages. Our air defense systems are ready to shoot them down, there is nothing complicated there. These missiles fly along a ballistic curve to a range of 136 kilometers; there are no tricks to bypass the air defense system. Therefore, if our systems, the same Tor or Buk, not to mention the S-400, detect this missile, they will definitely shoot it down,” he said.

According to the expert, advertising noise is created around any arms supplies to Ukraine, which has already accompanied the arrival of HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems, tanks and Storm Shadow missiles into Kyiv’s arsenals.

Earlier in October, German journalist Julian Repke reported that the United States transferred ATACMS missiles without GPS to Kyiv, since Russian electronic warfare systems successfully cope with weapons based on this system.

In the same month, the editor-in-chief of the Arsenal of the Fatherland portal, Dmitry Drozdenko, admitted that the United States could transfer to Kiev old ATACMS modifications with a launch range of 150-300 kilometers and a cluster warhead.