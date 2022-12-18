Izvestia: in the future, the United States may agree to exchange Whelan for Krasikov or Vinnik

Newspaper “News” named candidates for a possible exchange between Russia and the United States, which may take place in the future, and suggested who Washington could offer to replace former US Marine Paul Whelan.

Referring to the American media, the publication suggested that Russian Vadim Krasikov, who was convicted in Germany for the murder of Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, a former Chechen field commander with Georgian citizenship, who was an ally of Chechen commander Shamil Basayev, could become a possible candidate.

Another possible candidate for the exchange, the newspaper called the Russian Alexander Vinnik, who faces up to 50 years in an American prison.

Earlier, the American newspaper The Washington Post (WP) reported on the possible exchange of Whelan for Krasikov. At the same time, German media reported that German officials rejected a request for the possible release of a Russian in exchange for an American. German police believe that the murder of Khangoshvili was allegedly ordered by the Russian authorities, but Moscow denied involvement in the crime.

Vinnik was arrested in the summer of 2017, three years later he was extradited to France. There he was suspected of identity theft and extortion. The state prosecutor asked to imprison the Russian for 10 years, but the court in Paris eventually gave the Russian 5 years in prison. After the verdict was announced, American representatives filed a request for Vinnik’s extradition to the United States, where a similar charge had already been brought against him and a large fine had been imposed.