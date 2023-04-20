RIA Novosti: Admiral Liina may take the post of the new commander of the Pacific Fleet

Admiral Viktor Liina may take over as the new commander of the Pacific Fleet. This nomination was named by the source RIA News.

Before that, it became known that ex-commander of the fleet Sergei Avakyants will head the structure that will coordinate military sports training centers.

The interlocutor of the agency noted that Liina is now in command of the Baltic Fleet. Source TASS also confirmed the information.

“Admiral Liina is being considered as a possible successor to the post of commander of the Pacific Fleet,” the source said. He suggested that Vice Admiral Vladimir Vorobyov, who is now Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, could take the post of commander of the Baltic Fleet.

The fact that Avakyants resigned from the post of commander of the Pacific Fleet, said Deputy Prime Minister, presidential envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yuri Trutnev. He did not disclose the name of the new commander of the strategic formation.

Sergei Avakyants has commanded the Pacific Fleet since 2012. The military rank of “Admiral” was awarded to Avakyants by presidential decree on December 13, 2014. He was awarded the orders “For Naval Merit”, “For Service to the Motherland in the Armed Forces of the USSR”, 3rd class, “For Military Merit”, the medal of the Order of Merit for the Fatherland, 2nd class, and many other medals.