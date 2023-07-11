Evolution and Human Behavior: Most find people who look like themselves attractive

Researchers at the School of Psychology at the University of Queensland in Australia found that most people find people who look like themselves attractive. The results of their research published in the journal Evolution and Human Behavior.

The experiment of Australian psychologists involved more than 680 men and women who spent 2285 short dates. After each three-minute meeting, participants were asked to complete questionnaires to rate the attractive features and kindness of the person they had just met. After analyzing the data, the researchers found that the majority of study participants called attractive those who had similar facial features.

In addition, men and women were more likely to like members of the opposite sex of the same nationality as themselves. At the same time, the authors of the study noticed that ethnicity did not affect the answers when assessing kindness – participants considered those who were similar in appearance to them to be kind.

See also Italy records more than 19 thousand new cases of corona and 124 deaths Related materials:

Psychologists also confirmed that masculinity is perceived as an attractive feature in men and repulsive in women.

Earlier, the psychologist of the online platform “Gran.rf” Anastasia Korneeva called exciting female qualities. In her opinion, most men are attracted to confident women with adequate self-esteem.