“Avito Rabota”: the proposed salaries in the field of education increased by 1.6 times

In the summer of 2023, the number of vacancies in the market increased by 156 percent compared to the same period last year. Analysts of the Avito Rabota service came to this conclusion. They also named the areas of employment with the largest increase in wages. Lenta.ru got acquainted with the results of the study.

According to analysts, the increase in employers’ demand for qualified personnel is confirmed by the annual increase in average wages offered. On average in the country, it amounted to 36 percent and reached the level of 57,859 rubles.

The first place in terms of the annual increase in the offered salary was taken by the field of education and science, where an average of 50,425 rubles is offered for employment – since the summer of 2022, the amount has increased by 1.6 times. In the field of arts and entertainment, as well as domestic staff, the proposals for payment increased by 1.4 times – the average salary reached 47,110 rubles and 49,412 rubles, respectively.

Offers in the field of courier delivery (79,702), banks and investments (48,474), marketing, advertising and PR (52,462) increased by 1.3 times. Analysts also noted an increase in the proposed salary in the areas of logistics and construction – by 1.2 times in each.

Earlier it became known that the Russians began to borrow more money before payday. According to a study by the National Bureau of Credit Histories (NBKI), the average size of a microloan in July 2023 increased by 3.9 percent compared to the same period last year and amounted to 9.43 thousand rubles.