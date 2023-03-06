Psychotherapist Wise: you can relieve stress and enjoy sex with the help of breathing

You can relieve stress and learn to enjoy sex at any age with the help of special breathing, assures psychotherapist Nan Wise. An unexpected way named in an opinion column for Psychology Today.

Sex is useful both for the body and for peace of mind, the psychotherapist noted. According to her, during intimacy, the brain is saturated with oxygen, the processes in it begin to happen faster, the body produces hormones responsible for happiness. However, stress and anxiety can rob a person of the ability to enjoy sex, Wise warned.

The psychotherapist stated: at present, the sexual life of many people is subject to “depression”. Not the last role in this is played by the coronavirus pandemic and the rapid increase in the number of anxiety disorders. Also, the complexes imposed by society affect the personal lives of millions of people around the world.

It is generally accepted that sex is a joy only for the young. And this is a delusion. In addition, women have long been labeled objects of sexual arousal with an expiration date. As women get older, they become self-conscious and men become too concerned with their penises rather than having sex. Nan Wisepsychotherapist

Uyaz noted that a special breathing technique will help to cope with daily stress, the main obstacle to sexual pleasure. She needs to practice several times a day for five minutes. Regular exercise will help train the parasympathetic nervous system.

Take a long, smooth breath in through your nostrils, and then a longer, slow breath out. At this point, the body puts the nervous system into recovery mode, the heart slows down, and stress hormone levels decrease. Throughout the day, be sure to pay attention to the quality of your breathing, and let any tension you feel be a signal to slow down your breathing. Nan Wisepsychotherapist

This simple practice can become a healthy new habit that will improve your overall well-being and put you in a positive mood. In addition, these exercises will help revive the thirst to enjoy everyday and intimate life. “Remember, pleasure is not a luxury, but a necessity for a healthy mind and body,” White said.

