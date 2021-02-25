Thanks to its homogeneous consistency, the puree soup reduces the burden on the digestive system: it is better absorbed and satiates faster. It is recommended to give preference to such a dish during illness, especially in case of problems with the gastrointestinal tract. However, for one category of people, cream soups are contraindicated. Nutritionist, gastroenterologist Nuria Dianova told about this in an interview with radio Sputnik.

She warned that too processed food has a slightly higher glycemic index – that is, it causes glucose to rise faster. Thus, mashed potatoes are under a conditional ban for people with diabetes. “In diabetes, after all, the main thing is a stable glucose level, without sharp rises,” explained the nutritionist. The doctor recommended that citizens with such a problem eat less processed food.

At the same time, for all other people, cream soup can become an alternative to a classic lunch. “If the protein component in it is twice as large as the vegetable one, and if you add more carbohydrates – potatoes or a piece of grain bread. Such a combination of proteins, fiber and carbohydrates is ideal, it gives everything you need, “Nureyeva emphasized. She added that without the extra carbohydrates, the puree soup might not be satisfying. Such a dish can be made from vegetables, fish, mushrooms, it can also be served for dinner, the specialist shared.

Earlier, nutritionist Irina Toropygina said that the most dangerous soup for the body is hodgepodge. People with cardiovascular disease, obesity and gastrointestinal problems should skip this dish, because due to the high amount of saturated fat, it can lead to complications in cholesterol metabolism disorders and heart disease.