Travel planning service OneTwoTrip analyzed and named destinations that could become an alternative to vacation in Turkey in the spring-summer period of 2023. The text of the study is at the disposal of Izvestia.

First of all, analysts turned their attention to Iran. To visit the country, Russians need a negative PCR test for coronavirus, taken a maximum of 72 hours before departure, or a vaccination certificate in English. It is important that 14 days have passed since the last dose of the vaccine. It is also necessary to obtain an electronic visa, having issued it in advance on the website of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, since this cannot be done upon arrival.

A plane ticket for the period from May to August can be purchased for 19.2 thousand rubles. A day’s stay in a three-star hotel will cost 3.7 thousand rubles.

“Spend a few days in Tehran. The dynamic capital of Iran is considered the most liberal and secular place in the country, so this is a great place to start your trip and get to know the rules and traditions. Here, visit the Grand Bazaar, the national treasury, the Imam Khomeini Mosque, the Golestan Palace and the former residence of the Shah of Iran – the Saad Abad complex. Take a look at the Iranian National Museum and the Museum of Modern Art,” the study notes.

In addition, experts recommended taking a day to explore the Loot Desert – the hottest place on the planet, as well as Kish Island. However, it is worth noting that, although the swimming season on the island is all year round, the beaches for men and women are separate. Moreover, women can sunbathe and swim only in closed swimsuits.

OneTwoTrip analysts called Azerbaijan another alternative to Turkey. Russian tourists will need a COVID-19 vaccination certificate or a certificate of illness to arrive in the country. Without a visa, you can stay in the country for no more than 90 days. A plane ticket for the period from May to August can be purchased for 19,750 rubles. A day’s stay in a three-star hotel is 1.7 thousand rubles.

“This is a country that combines hospitality, delicious cuisine, antiquities, modern futurism, incredible nature and healing places. If you flew to explore the capital, explore Icheri Sheher, or the Old City of Baku, it is surrounded by a wall beyond which the city did not grow until the 19th century. Then get acquainted with modern buildings and walk to the Flame Towers and the Heydar Aliyev Cultural Center. Visit the Carpet Museum and wander around the caravanserais,” the experts emphasized.

For a beach holiday, it is recommended to go to the villages of Bilgah or Mardakan, which are located 30–40 km from the city.

The third destination was Lebanon. All covid restrictions on entry into the country have been lifted. Visa is free on arrival for those who plan to stay in the country for less than 30 days. It is important that the passport should not contain stamps about visiting Israel. A one-way flight from Moscow per passenger from May to August will cost 26.5 thousand rubles. A night in a three-star hotel will cost about 3.25 thousand rubles.

In summer you can swim in the warm Mediterranean Sea, in winter you can go skiing in the mountains, and in the off-season you can explore the ancient cities.

“Beirut is the capital with many mosques, boutiques and gourmet restaurants. Head to Tire, one of the country’s oldest cities, for archaeological sites from the Egyptian, Roman, and Byzantine civilizations. Jbeil is not just an ancient Phoenician city, here is a real museum: thousand-year-old temples, amphitheatres and necropolises,” added OneTwoTrip.

When talking about Russian destinations, the experts singled out Sochi first of all. At the same time, they advised visiting not only the central beaches, but also getting to the wild ones on the border with Abkhazia, where there are crystal clear waters and a much more modest number of tourists.

“In addition to the beaches, you can visit the Olympic Beach, ride a longboard, bike or scooter there, as well as just take pictures or ride the rides in the theme park. Extreme lovers can tickle their nerves in Skypark. There you can walk along a suspension footbridge, fly on the highest swing, ride a zipline or jump from a bungee platform into an abyss,” the experts added.

A flight to Sochi from Moscow costs 7.8 thousand rubles per person, and a room in a three-star hotel will cost at least 2.9 thousand rubles.

Another maritime destination in Russia that is actively gaining popularity is Dagestan. The air in summer warms up to 30 degrees, and the water in the Caspian Sea – up to 28 degrees. In Makhachkala, you can walk along the streets of the city, visit the observation deck on Mount Tarki-Tau and one of the largest mosques in Europe – the Juma Mosque. The Sulak Canyon has become the hallmark of Dagestan, and next to it is the observation deck of the Chirkey reservoir, the largest reservoir in the North Caucasus, located on the Sulak River.

Some of the most visited locations of the republic are concentrated in the Gunib district: the local history museum, the Upper Gunib natural park, the Gunib fortress, the mountain botanical garden of the Dagestan Scientific Center of the Russian Academy of Sciences, and a little further away, the abandoned village of Gamsutl, reminiscent of Machu Picchu.

A flight from Moscow to Makhachkala in May – the end of August costs 7 thousand rubles one way, and a night in a three-star hotel – 3.7 thousand rubles per day.

The final destination in Russia was Astrakhan, where you can fly from Moscow for 7.5 thousand rubles one way, and stay in a three-star hotel for 3.4 thousand rubles per day.

“In the city itself, we recommend visiting the Astrakhan Kremlin, especially the white-stone Cathedral of the Assumption, built in the Moscow Baroque style. In addition, look at the trading farmsteads: Persian, Armenian and Indian, as well as look at the Annunciation Convent, founded in the 17th century. There are also several mosques in the city, the most notable being the Black (built in 1816) and the Red (1894),” the study says.

The Astrakhan region is one of the hottest regions in Russia; in summer, the temperature here reaches 35 degrees. In the area you can see not only the steppes, but also a real desert. For example, to find “Martian” landscapes on the dune Big Brother (its height varies from 11 to 20 m, and its shape is constantly changing).

Another unusual location is the salt lake Baskunchak, which is called the “Russian Dead Sea” and the “All-Russian salt shaker”. Not far from the lake is Mount Big Bogdo – a sacred place for Buddhists. You can explore it only along certain tourist trails, but you will be able to look at the “singing rocks” and into the karst caves.

On January 9, the Association of Tour Operators of Russia presented the most expensive tour in Russia in 2022 – a cruise along the Yenisei for 3.5 million rubles, and the most expensive trip abroad – to Turkey – cost vacationers 25 million rubles. The top 10 includes trips to Kislovodsk, Anapa, Sochi, Moscow, St. Petersburg and Siberia. The cost of these trips ranged from 1.5 million to 3.5 million rubles.