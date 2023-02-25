Addresses of apartments for rent in Moscow with a minimum cost calls RBC with reference to Domclick analysts. The most affordable lots will cost tenants 20 thousand rubles a month.

“The minimum cost of a rented apartment in the capital in February 2023 is 20 thousand rubles a month, in this budget two one-room apartments are offered at once, both located outside the Moscow Ring Road,” the website says.

A more spacious apartment for that kind of money can be rented on the territory of New Moscow – in the village of Filimonkovskoye. The area of ​​housing located in the house built in 2021 is 36 square meters. The apartment is offered with a minimum set of appliances and without furniture, but the owner is ready to buy it at the request of the tenant. The road to the nearest metro stations – “Prokshino” and “Filatov Lug” – by public transport will take about half an hour.

The second apartment is also located in New Moscow – in the village of Kyiv, but in a much older house – built in 1982. This is a 29 square meter odnushka. The apartment has a minimum of furniture and appliances. You can get to the Salaryevo metro station in 20 minutes by private car or 45 minutes by bus.

Previously, metropolitan areas with the most expensive rental apartments were named.