In order to save on repairs, you need to do it pointwise. Interior designer Pavel Osipov called this method to the Russians, his words are reported by life.ru.

“In order to save on repairs, it is important to initially understand what volumes of repairs are planned. In the current realities, I recommend doing it gradually and pointwise, transforming specific areas of the room in order to implement the entire project after some time and thereby minimize the financial burden,” the expert advised.

In addition, Osipov suggested paying attention to the proposals of sellers and manufacturers for specific materials. So, quite expensive MDF can be replaced with chipboard, and a stone kitchen worktop can be replaced with acrylic stone. At the same time, the end result, despite the lower cost, will not be inferior to the expensive one in terms of price and quality.

Vyacheslav Kotlov, sales director of the construction company HalleHouse, noted that the strategy of using cheaper, but at the same time high-quality materials can also be used in the construction of a house. As an example, he cited the decoration of the facade of a house with an area of ​​150 “squares”, which in this way can save 300-400 thousand rubles.

“Earlier, only larch planken and foreign oils were used in the facade decoration of our houses. Now, if the customer needs to reduce the budget, we replace the larch planken with pine and cover it on top with covering paint in production. It is much cheaper than oil, and painting in the workshop makes it possible to achieve good quality of work,” Kotlov shared the information.

In August, Avito Real Estate analysts reported that you can save money on buying an apartment in a new building if you choose the option on the ground or top floors.