Economist Belyaev advised to set aside funds so that you have something to live on in January

In order not to spend every penny on the New Year holidays, first of all, you should realize that you still need to live on something after January 1, said Candidate of Economic Sciences, financial analyst Mikhail Belyaev. He named a way not to go broke during this period in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

The economist noted that most will have their next payments only at the end of January or even in February. Additionally, with fewer working days in January, many will receive less money than usual.

Unfortunately, this is all we need to keep in mind. Mikhail Belyaeveconomist

First of all, the expert advised to look at when your next salary will be and estimate how much money you will receive. Then, according to him, it is worth setting aside some money for January in the form of an emergency reserve. This could be part of some additional bonuses for the New Year, for example, the thirteenth salary or part of the funds from the main income.

In addition, Lenta.ru’s interlocutor recommended that if you receive any additional bonuses, you should make payments that are scheduled for January right now. In particular, pay rent, repay a loan, repay a debt.

“Now about how not to spend everything. We are talking about New Year's treats. It is important to understand that we have all long since passed the times of famine, that no one can surprise anyone with anything anymore, that there is no need to cook anything like for a wedding. You can buy something both expensive and delicacy, but in the volume that you really need and that can really satisfy your gastronomic needs, take it not in quantity, but in quality, then you will still throw it away or eat it until your eyes pop out of their sockets “, the economist shared.

Related materials:

Earlier, Svetlana Bessarab, a member of the State Duma Committee on Labor, Social Policy and Veterans Affairs, said that Russians will receive their first pensions and social benefits in 2024 on time. However, if the payment date falls on a holiday, the funds will be credited before the New Year.