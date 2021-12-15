Head of the Cell Proliferation Laboratory at the Engelhardt Institute of Molecular Biology, Corresponding Member of the Russian Academy of Sciences Pyotr Chumakov in an interview with Ura.ru named a method that will help a person to restore memory with postcoid syndrome.

The scientist noted that recovery depends on how badly the brain was affected. In this case, small vessels are thrombosed, as a result of which a number of neurons responsible for memory are “turned off”. As a result, not all connections can be restored, but the ability to memorize information can be returned to normal. To do this, you need to train your memory, because when the brain is busy remembering information, it renews memory and trains other neurons to take on this function. As a result, the memory becomes stronger, Chumakov concluded.

Neurologist Pavel Horoshev also agreed with this. In his opinion, it is possible to restore nerve cells after suffering COVID-19 thanks to mental stress.

“It all depends on the extent of the brain damage, it may be possible to recover, but it may not. But, what is very important, the brain is a very plastic thing and nerve cells recover, albeit more slowly with age than in youth, not always and not in all places, but they recover and everything depends only on study. That is, if there is a load, then the organ lives, if there is no load, then the body will not restore this or that structure, ”he stressed.

