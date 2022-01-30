Honored Lawyer of Russia Ivan Solovyov told how to protect funds in case of loss or theft of a mobile phone. About this he informed in an interview with RT.

The expert explained that if the phone is push-button, then you should not worry about protecting money. He called the exception the situation when the phone book contains data from bank cards. Then you should contact the bank to change the PIN codes or reissue the card.

Solovyov also revealed a way to protect money in case of loss or theft of a smartphone. If the mobile application of the bank is installed on it, then the funds in the account are under direct threat. In this case, the lawyer advised to block access to the program of the credit institution.

“You must immediately call your bank from the nearest phone and inform the operator about the problem and ask to block access to online banking,” he stressed.

The specialist added that in order to minimize the risks of losing the gadget, you should enable the GPS phone search function, as well as set up a screen lock with a digital password. It is equally important not to use pop-up notifications.

“And most importantly: if your phone has a mobile bank, then treat it like your wallet – don’t scatter it anywhere and don’t leave it in a conspicuous place,” Solovyov concluded.

Earlier, analyst Alexei Vereshchagin revealed the procedure for the loss of a smartphone. He recommended that the Russians use the remote access feature.