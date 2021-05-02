Scrambled eggs are tricky to cook properly. However, the chefs have different secrets on how to make the taste of this dish richer. These methods are called the Daily Star portal.

So, it is advised to add a drop of extra virgin olive oil and sea salt to scrambled eggs. As the newspaper writes, olive oil has a herbal, piquant notes. The fat, in turn, adds richness to the dish. Sea salt makes the eggs crispy.

The famous Australian-French chef Manu Feildel emphasized that people often heat the pan too much when preparing breakfast. According to him, it should be put on medium heat and the butter should be melted in it, and the eggs should be added only when the butter begins to bubble.

“If the pan is too hot, the eggs will cook too quickly, burn – and instead of being nice and light, they will have a rubbery texture,” the chef warned. When serving, he also advised adding olive oil, sea salt and pepper to the eggs.

Previously, nutritionist Olga Dekker of the National Society of Nutritionists named the healthiest way to cook eggs. She advised not to boil and fry the eggs for a long time, as the protein from them will be absorbed worse. Therefore, it is better to cook a soft-boiled egg or fried eggs.