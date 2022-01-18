The Odnoklassniki social network will pay over 1.2 billion rubles to mobile game developers. The financial support of the entertainment industry is stated in the press release of the service received by the editors of Lenta.ru.

According to the results of the gaming platform for 2021, the monthly audience of mobile games in Odnoklassniki over the past year exceeded 13 million users. Compared to 2020, the number of daily mobile game players increased by 16.3 percent. The vast majority of users (82 percent) play on the Android platform. It is clarified that application developers receive a share of the turnover of the entire platform through the revenue share system for in-app purchases by users.

The top 3 most popular mobile games by daily audience on the social network included “Pirate Treasure”, “Kiss and Meet” and “Valley of Sweets”. These games are among the top three most popular desktop games. “Mobile HTML-5 games continue to be the platform’s growth driver,” the report says.

Earlier, Odnoklassniki launched the New Image personal animation service based on deepfake technology and neural networks, with which users can wish each other a Happy New Year in a festive image.