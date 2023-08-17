Nutrition specialist Yevgeny Mitroshin called for separate storage of products

Separate storage of products will help to store them longer and throw them away less often, says Yevgeny Mitroshin, nutritionist at the Priem delivery service. He called the rules for long-term storage of products “Lente.ru”.

Separate storage

One of the main principles of proper and long-term storage of products is not to mix them, the expert says. He called for zoning the refrigerator into shelves, drawers and compartments for meat products, dairy products, fruits and vegetables. In many modern refrigerators, the drawers are already labeled for convenience.

Please note that the lowest drawer is usually reserved for meat, since this is where the lowest temperature is. Evgeny Mitroshin nutritionist

Temperature regime

According to Mitroshin, the more shelves are filled, the lower the temperature should be set. Moreover, this works both for the main compartment and for the freezer. For the refrigerator, it is worth choosing a temperature from 2 to 6 degrees Celsius, and for the freezer – from -24 to -16 degrees Celsius.

Package

Many store packages are only suitable for storing food in closed form, Mitroshin continued. For example, a plastic sausage vacuum wrapper loses its effectiveness once opened. Sausages should be stored in food paper or a craft bag. The same goes for cheeses.

It is better to transfer raw meat products to an airtight container, and it is better to store fruits and vegetables without packaging at all. Evgeny Mitroshin nutritionist

Shopping list

A shopping list is a prerequisite for optimizing food storage, the expert assures. Firstly, the list helps to plan the diet for several days in advance. Secondly, it allows you to avoid rash spending and save space in the refrigerator.

“Try to think over dishes for several meals with similar products in the composition. So you will be sure that you will really use up the products to the end, and not throw away a stale head of cabbage or spoiled potatoes, ”Mitroshin summed up.

Earlier, nutritionist Kristina Plotnikova listed the ideal drinks before bed. She advised me to drink herbal tea and warm milk in the evenings.