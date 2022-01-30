The President of the Russian Cynological Federation (RKF), Vladimir Golubev, said that a responsible approach to keeping a dog allows it to be preserved for future generations. In an interview RIA News he explained how to do it.

The cynologist called a way to keep a dog in an environmentally friendly way. To do this, he called for starting small and abandoning the plastic waste bags that many Russians use on the street. In addition, he advised Golubev to buy food in large packs.

“This will not only reduce the amount of packaging used, but also save the budget, since such feed is usually cheaper,” Golubev emphasized.