A special setting of an Android smartphone can improve the autonomy of the device. This is reported by the publication Hi-Tech Mail.ru.

The journalists said that the main reason for the decrease in smartphone autonomy is applications that require increased device resources. There are also certain services on Android phones that can be disabled if disabled. One of these services, experts called the function “adaptive notifications”. This option sorts notifications based on their importance.

The material says that the function makes it easier to interact with the device, but it works in the background and constantly consumes battery power. “After turning it off, you can additionally save a few percent of the charge every day,” the authors noted.

To disable the option, you need to select the “Notifications” menu in the smartphone settings, and then find the “Adaptive notifications” section in it. Next, in setting Android Adaptive Notifications, you need to move the slider to an inactive position.

“Undoubtedly, by turning off this function, you should not expect a significant reduction in the power consumption of your battery”, – summed up the authors. However, experts believe that turning it off will not be superfluous. With a systematic approach and optimization of phone resources, autonomy can increase.

At the end of 2020, the general director of ANO Digital Platforms Arseny Shcheltsin called the signs of an imminent smartphone failure. The specialist attributed to them the deformation of the device, poor autonomy, unsatisfactory operation of the touch panel, speakers and microphone, loss of communication.