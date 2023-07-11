Psychotechnologist Jellinek: a conversation about bad sex should start with a question about the opinion of a partner

Psychological system consultant Nina Jellinek has named a way to gently tell a partner about his mistakes in bed. Her advice leads edition of HuffPost.

According to the specialist, in order to start a conversation about a bad intimate life, you should first ask your partner about the quality of sex. Jellinek noted that after this question, it is often found that in a couple both have grievances, but do not dare to express them out loud. In such cases, the expert is sure, people are willing to work on improvements.

Jellinek noted that it is more difficult to agree when one of the partners does not notice the shortcomings and does not want to change anything. She explained that people judge the importance of sex in a relationship differently: for some, intimacy is the most valuable thing, while for others it is insignificant. Both points of view are natural. Problems usually arise if your feelings and the feelings of a partner contradict each other, ”the specialist believes.

She pointed out that some misunderstandings in bed disappear by themselves, since the sex life in any couple is changeable and goes through ups and downs. Nevertheless, Jellinek recommended imagining that the intimate problem that causes anxiety will never be solved. In her opinion, this will help to correctly assess the priorities in the relationship and draw up a plan for further action.

Earlier, American psychotherapist Pamela Stevenson Connolly gave advice to people suffering from the lack of sex in marriage. She offered to find out from her partner the reason for what was happening.