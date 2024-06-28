Neowin: Windows 10 can be extended until 2030

It will be possible to extend the life of Windows 10 with the help of third-party developers. About this reports Neowin edition.

According to journalists, there are enthusiasts and startups that are releasing alternative security patches for outdated versions of Windows. Thus, with their help, PC owners can continue to use Windows 10 – even after October 2025, when Microsoft stops supporting the system.

As an example, experts named the company 0patch, which releases micro-security patches for Windows. At the end of June, representatives of the service promised to provide Windows 10 users with alternative updates for at least five years after the end of official support. Thus, Windows 10 will work until 2030.

Neowin added that enthusiasts will release small updates, which are processor settings files. This way, you can quickly install small patches without rebooting the system. If 0patch detects problems, the company’s specialists will be able to recall the update and fix it.

At the beginning of June, journalists from ZDNet listed alternative operating systems to Windows 11. Instead of installing a new version of Windows, the authors suggested that users try switching to Linux or ChromeOS.