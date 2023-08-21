Sexologist Morse: couples at any age should not put up with bad sex

In order to make remarks about intimate life to a partner and not offend him, the conversation should begin with a discussion of pleasant moments, says sex therapist Emily Morse. Her opinion leads New York Post.

Morse believes that couples of any age should not put up with bad sex. In her opinion, the most effective and easiest way to improve it is to talk about intimacy in a question-and-answer format. She advised to start the discussion with pleasant moments and ask what the partner likes in the current sexual life. Further, Morse suggested asking the partner to name his favorite joint erotic memory.

The sexologist noted that constructive comments should be the last thing to go. She recommended first asking if the partner wants to know what he can improve in a joint intimate life. Only after receiving a positive answer, you can express your wishes. Morse stressed that the speech should not be hostile or accusatory. After that, the sex therapist advised me to ask what the partner wants to improve.

Previously, sex therapist Emily Morse gave simple advice on how to revive intimate life. In her opinion, eye contact with a partner during intimacy will help maintain passion.