Russian scientists told how to recognize the signs of postcoid syndrome in minors.

Parents should pay attention to important signs: heart problems and fever for more than four days, as well as asthenia (loss of strength).

Experts also pointed out a number of other manifestations of postcoid syndrome in children, among which, in particular, conjunctivitis (89%), gastrointestinal disorders (83%), difficulty breathing (65%), rash on the hands (57%) and red chapped lips (54%), writes kp.ru Saturday, April 17th.

Earlier, on April 15, scientists warned that in rare cases, children who have had coronavirus develop dangerous neurological syndromes.

So, in young patients, damage to the brain (up to a stroke), nervous tissue and spine is possible. In many cases, the scientists observed abnormal tension on the spinal nerve roots that was only detectable on MRI.

The children also developed myelitis (inflammation of the spinal cord), which in rare cases led to paralysis.