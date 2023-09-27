Psychologist Morgunov: you can avoid burnout by combining remote work with office work

You can combat professional burnout by combining online activities and office work, as well as not being within strictly established boundaries and setting your own schedule. About this method told radio station “Moscow Speaks” Doctor of Psychology, Dean of the Faculty of Practical Psychology of the Moscow Higher School of Social and Economic Sciences Evgeny Morgunov.

The specialist recalled that if previously the problem of burnout was considered relevant for employees constantly engaged in working with clients, now, according to him, it is recognized that we are talking about a variant of work stress that “everyone is subject to,” including those who regularly interact with colleagues .

Morgunov named the ability to change one’s work schedule rather than work “forcedly” as an important factor in preventing burnout. He shared the results of a study of his students conducted during the pandemic, according to which it turned out that “the least susceptible to burnout are those who combine both online and offline modes, while still being able to create their own schedule.”

Earlier it became known that 45 percent of Russians surveyed experienced burnout at work. According to the NAFI analytical center, more often among them were women (55 percent), civil service workers (76 percent), employed in mining (68 percent) and education (59 percent).