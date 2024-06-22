CSIS: China can take over Taiwan without firing a shot by declaring a quarantine

Experts from the American Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) have named a method that China could resort to to seize Taiwan without firing a shot. About it reports American channel CNN.

It is noted that analysts considered two main options that China could carry out: a full-fledged invasion or a military blockade. However, according to CSIS experts, there is a third way that will make it more difficult for the United States and other countries to intervene in the situation – quarantine.

“Using gray zone tactics—actions that are only slightly different from acts of military aggression—the Chinese Coast Guard, their so-called maritime militia, and numerous police and maritime security agencies could impose a full or partial quarantine of Taiwan.” ,” the channel quotes a CSIS message. In this case, access to Taiwan’s ports could be closed and vital supplies such as electricity could not reach the island.

The quarantine measures that Beijing could introduce may be very limited, but even in this case they could strangle Taiwan economically, experts believe. “Few operators would be willing to face the possibility of their assets being seized by Chinese authorities and could voluntarily stop servicing the island,” the material notes.

On the night of June 22, it became known that Taiwan had recorded the approach of more than 40 aircraft and seven Chinese ships in one day.

Before that, Washington approved a major new sale of unmanned aerial vehicles to Taiwan worth $360 million. The US State Department said the deal would help improve Taiwan’s security.