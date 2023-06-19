Rakova: professional growth rooms for doctors were created in five Moscow clinics

In the summer of 2022, all children’s polyclinics in Moscow switched to maintaining exclusively electronic medical records, which made it possible to free up huge areas of map storages, in place of which, at the request of doctors, professional growth rooms are being created – they have already appeared in five polyclinics, about 60 more are on the waiting list. According to Anastasia Rakova, Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Social Development, in these rooms doctors can conduct trainings and update their knowledge – computers with access to scientific databases and professional literature are provided for this.

In addition to the obvious systemic advantages, digitalization has given us another positive "side effect". We are already in full swing with the process of transporting paper medical records from children's outpatient clinics. We have already transferred more than 800,000 paper medical records to the new robotic archive. That is, we are freeing up huge areas of storage facilities in polyclinics, totaling about 10,000 square meters. Thus, thanks to digitalization, we have a space that we can now equip for the benefit of doctors

Rakova noted that a survey of doctors helped to find out that they want to get spaces for professional development – a comfortable office with computers with access to scientific databases, with the opportunity to study specialized literature, and conduct a short training.

“Such rooms have already appeared in five polyclinics. Maps have been removed from more than 60 buildings, and we will equip such premises in them before the end of the year. In those buildings of children’s polyclinics, where major repairs are underway, we have provided professional development rooms at the project stage,” the deputy mayor said.

She noted that the city plans to transfer adult polyclinics to electronic medical records, so that later such spaces will appear in them. The Vice Mayor added that digitalization has made the work of doctors easier and more efficient.

“Just a few years ago, doctors had to manually search for information in piles of papers: research results, previously diagnosed diagnoses, and much more,” added Anastasia Rakova. “Now specialists see all the necessary data in the patient’s electronic record in a convenient structured format. In addition, we were able to really ensure continuity in diagnosis and treatment. Let me give you an example: God forbid, the child was taken to the hospital by ambulance. The doctor of the emergency department immediately sees anamnesis, diagnoses, drug allergies and many other important information for treatment in the electronic medical record. You don’t need to ask your parents, but they can also forget something due to stress.”

Moscow has been digitizing the healthcare system for more than 10 years, now the basis of this process is a single digital healthcare platform, which is being developed jointly by the Moscow Social Development Complex and the Department of Information Technologies. It provides personalized management of each patient at all stages – from diagnosis, treatment to follow-up. Thanks to the platform, all data on the health status of citizens is accumulated in a single digital circuit and is available online to both doctors and patients themselves. The project provides various services for doctors and patients, simplifying their interaction and improving the quality of research and treatment.